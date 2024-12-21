Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is getting into Christmas spirit!
On Saturday, December 21, the official Instagram handle of Swedish royal family shared a delightful video that featured the princess kicking off the festive season with her favorite tradition as Christmas reaches round the corner.
The video filmed Victoria along with her husband, Prince Daniel, and two children, a daughter, Princess Estelle, and a son, Prince Oscar, sharing love, laughter, and joy, while they were engaged in a tradition of lighting candles as they visited Älvrosgården in Skansen at the holiday season.
Alongside the video was a caption written in Swedish language that translates, “Merry Christmas wishes the Crown Princess family who before Christmas visited Skansen to cast candles.”
In the clip, the wholesome royal family of four were seen sharing joyous moments as they worked on keeping the century-old tradition alive.
During one part of the clip, a back-and-white portrait of Queen Silvia, her husband Carl XVI Gustaf, Princes Carl Philip following the tradition was also featured, which the future queen of Sweden was seen showing to her children, while telling them about the photo.
“It’s grandma and Carl Philip,” told Victoria to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
The video also showcased the mother-of-two teaching her children how to prepare the candles, which the kids were cheerfully learning.
Concluding the video, the family of four were seen wishing, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” in Swedish language.
Commenting on the post, a fan penned, “It is wonderful to see the crown princess family spending time together!”
Another wished, “Merry Christmas Princess Victoria and family.”
“So cozy !! MERRY CHRISTMAS,” a third wrote.
As per the Swedish Royal Court, lighting candles is Victoria’s one of the favorite traditions which is “a recurring and valued tradition in the home.”