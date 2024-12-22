Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Houston Texans.
The Lover crooner made her way through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, December 21.
For the outing, Swift opted for a long red winter coat and black pants, which she complemented with a black fur hat.
In a video shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, Swift could be seen joined by her mom, Andrea Swift, ahead of the game.
Prior to this, the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart singer supported Kelce on Friday, November, 29, as he played against the Las Vegas Raiders.
She was joined by her father, Scott Swift, and Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce to cheer on the NFL star.
The singer’s recent appearance comes after she was surprised with an Eras Tour-themed party planned by Kelce, which included everything from "Willow" capes to the cleaning cart she arrived in for every show.
Taylor Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.