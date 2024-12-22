Entertainment

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Houston Texans.

The Lover crooner made her way through Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, December 21.

For the outing, Swift opted for a long red winter coat and black pants, which she complemented with a black fur hat.

In a video shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, Swift could be seen joined by her mom, Andrea Swift, ahead of the game.

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party

Prior to this, the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart singer supported Kelce on Friday, November, 29, as he played against the Las Vegas Raiders.

She was joined by her father, Scott Swift, and Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce to cheer on the NFL star.

The singer’s recent appearance comes after she was surprised with an Eras Tour-themed party planned by Kelce, which included everything from "Willow" capes to the cleaning cart she arrived in for every show.

Taylor Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.

Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert

Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Meghan Markle has no contact With King Charles, Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle has no contact With King Charles, Queen Camilla
Greek Royals seek to regain citizenship after 50 Years

Greek Royals seek to regain citizenship after 50 Years
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
Anne Hathaway embarks on family Christmas getaway from snowy NYC
Anne Hathaway embarks on family Christmas getaway from snowy NYC
Millie Bobby Brown breaks down in tears as she bids goodbye to 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown breaks down in tears as she bids goodbye to 'Stranger Things'
Blake Lively files sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively files sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Carolina Marie offers peek into new late-night bike adventure
Carolina Marie offers peek into new late-night bike adventure
Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Ilona Maher reveals surprising physical toll of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
‘Stranger Things’ cast reflects on 8-year journey after wrapping final shoot
Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film
Jared Leto takes on villain role in next 'Masters of the Universe' film
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party
Inside Travis Kelce’s plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party