Meghan Markle has no contact With King Charles, Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle is reportedly not in contact with King Charles and Queen Camilla as Prince Harry faces ongoing legal challenges.
The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal dispute with the UK Home Office over his security arrangements.
He is contesting a decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which determines the security provisions for royals and VIPs.
This unprecedented legal battle has strained the relationship between Harry and his family, especially his father, King Charles.
Sources reveal that the King feels limited in what he can discuss with Harry while the case is unresolved, which has also affected communication with Meghan.
As of now, there is reportedly "no communication" between the King and Queen Camilla with Meghan, a situation that reflects the wider tensions surrounding Harry's legal proceedings.