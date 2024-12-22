Royal

Meghan Markle has no contact With King Charles, Queen Camilla

The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal dispute with the UK Home Office

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.
Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Meghan Markle is reportedly not in contact with King Charles and Queen Camilla as Prince Harry faces ongoing legal challenges.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal dispute with the UK Home Office over his security arrangements. 

He is contesting a decision by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which determines the security provisions for royals and VIPs.

This unprecedented legal battle has strained the relationship between Harry and his family, especially his father, King Charles. 

Sources reveal that the King feels limited in what he can discuss with Harry while the case is unresolved, which has also affected communication with Meghan.

As of now, there is reportedly "no communication" between the King and Queen Camilla with Meghan, a situation that reflects the wider tensions surrounding Harry's legal proceedings.


Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert

Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Meghan Markle has no contact With King Charles, Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle has no contact With King Charles, Queen Camilla
Greek Royals seek to regain citizenship after 50 Years

Greek Royals seek to regain citizenship after 50 Years
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Greek Royals seek to regain citizenship after 50 Years
Greek Royals seek to regain citizenship after 50 Years
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle
Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle
Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way
Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way
Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert
Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert
King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update
King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break