Tyson Fury wife Paris opens up about boxer's emotional sacrifice for Usyk rematch

Paris Fury, wife of Tyson Fury, reveals the heartbreaking, tough preparation of the British professional boxer ahead of the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.
According to TalkSports, the highly anticipated rematch between Fury and Usyk will take place on Saturday night, December 21, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.
After losing the first fight against a Ukrainian professional boxer, Fury revealed that he cut himself off from his kid and family for three months to prepare for the upcoming fight.
His wife Paris who arrived in Riyadh to support her husband, also admitted to the difficult times without her husband while talking to IFL TVBoxing.
She told them, “He didn't want to be involved in family life, so he's cut himself off from us for the last few months, and he has put himself in a serious, serious condition, and he looks very, very determined. So if it's what needed to be, then God willing tomorrow night it will all come out, and it will all be good and all worthwhile."
“It's been very difficult, I can't lie. I supported him in the decision, but it wasn't the greatest thing to sit and not speak to your husband for a long time. Yesterday was the first time I saw him, and we still haven't spoken. I literally was ten feet across from him, and we've just barely made eye contact,” she continued.
Furthermore, Fury lost his WBC heavyweight title to Usyk on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh.