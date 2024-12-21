Sports

Tyson Fury wife Paris opens up about boxer's emotional sacrifice for Usyk rematch

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch will take place on December 21, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Tyson Fury wife Paris opens up about boxers emotional sacrifice for Usyk rematch
Tyson Fury wife Paris opens up about boxer's emotional sacrifice for Usyk rematch

Paris Fury, wife of Tyson Fury, reveals the heartbreaking, tough preparation of the British professional boxer ahead of the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

According to TalkSports, the highly anticipated rematch between Fury and Usyk will take place on Saturday night, December 21, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

After losing the first fight against a Ukrainian professional boxer, Fury revealed that he cut himself off from his kid and family for three months to prepare for the upcoming fight.

His wife Paris who arrived in Riyadh to support her husband, also admitted to the difficult times without her husband while talking to IFL TVBoxing.

She told them, “He didn't want to be involved in family life, so he's cut himself off from us for the last few months, and he has put himself in a serious, serious condition, and he looks very, very determined. So if it's what needed to be, then God willing tomorrow night it will all come out, and it will all be good and all worthwhile."

“It's been very difficult, I can't lie. I supported him in the decision, but it wasn't the greatest thing to sit and not speak to your husband for a long time. Yesterday was the first time I saw him, and we still haven't spoken. I literally was ten feet across from him, and we've just barely made eye contact,” she continued.

Furthermore, Fury lost his WBC heavyweight title to Usyk on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh. 

Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025

Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing

Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Rey Misterio Sr.: Lucha Libre icon dies aged 66
Rey Misterio Sr.: Lucha Libre icon dies aged 66
Mikel Arteta reflects on his 'terrifying' first days as Arsenal manager
Mikel Arteta reflects on his 'terrifying' first days as Arsenal manager
Ravichandran Ashwin's wife pens heartfelt tribute following his retirement
Ravichandran Ashwin's wife pens heartfelt tribute following his retirement
Matt Adams shares heartfelt advice to inspire fans
Matt Adams shares heartfelt advice to inspire fans
Mohammad Amir calls out ICC for laziness in planning Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammad Amir calls out ICC for laziness in planning Champions Trophy 2025
LeBron James makes history with new NBA record in L.A Lakers’ win
LeBron James makes history with new NBA record in L.A Lakers’ win
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
ICC confirms hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy amid India-Pakistan tensions
ICC confirms hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy amid India-Pakistan tensions
Lionel Messi reveals ‘sweetest of my sporting career’ in emotional post
Lionel Messi reveals ‘sweetest of my sporting career’ in emotional post
Max Verstappen makes big announcement on Sergio Pérez F1 exit
Max Verstappen makes big announcement on Sergio Pérez F1 exit
Nadal makes emotional confession about struggle with Muller-Weiss syndrome
Nadal makes emotional confession about struggle with Muller-Weiss syndrome
Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award for stunning overhead goal
Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award for stunning overhead goal