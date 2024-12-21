Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
American actress Madelyn Cline is all set to appear in one of the most anticipated horror of 2025 with Jennifer Love Hewitt.

‘Outer Banks’ actress who is celebrating her 27th birthday on December 21, 2024 will make an appearance on the big screens in the second horror movie of her life I Know What You Did Last Summer.

According to People, the movie which is sequel of horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) will be released by the Sony Pictures in the theaters on July 18, 2025.

The film produced by Neal Moritz will star Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Madelyn Cline and more while from the first part Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is returning as Julie James.

