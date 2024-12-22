Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Colleen Hoover is breaking her silence on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit!
On Saturday, December 21, TMZ reported that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl starlet has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director, alleging that Baldoni and his team were involved in a smear campaign to tarnish and discredit her reputation.
Breaking silence on the matter, the best-selling romance author of It Ends with Us, whose novel was adapted for the 2024 Lively and Baldoni film, turned to her Instagram Story and penned in the actress’s favor.
Tagging Blake Lively in the story, Hoover wrote, “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human you are. Never change. Never wilt.”
The author also shared a snap in which she and The Shallows actress were seen hugging each other.
Not just this, the writer, in her Instagram Story, also attached a link to a New York Times article published on Saturday whose title reads, We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.
The article offers a deep insight on Blake Lively’s lawsuit against director and actor Justin Baldoni.