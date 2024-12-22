Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?

After dropping two back-to-back exciting episodes hosted by none other than Paul Mescal and Chris Rock post-Thanksgiving break, SNL will be back on screens tonight with the latest episode.
On Saturday, December 21, NBC, that airs the late-night sketch-comedy, revealed who will be hosting the latest episode of the anticipated show.
“Martin Short,” they wrote.
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin’s Only Murders in the Buildings costar, Martin Short, who had been a cast member in the first season of Saturday Night Live from 1984 to 1985, will once again make an appearance on the show as a host.
This will mark 6th appearance of the actor on SNL, and 5th as a host.
“He first returned in 1986 to co-host with Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. Short hosted again, this time solo, in December 1996 and December 2012. He returned in December 2022 to co-host with his Only Murders in the Building co-star and friend, Steve Martin,” stated the outlet.
As for the musical guest of tonight’s episode, Hozier, the 34-year-old Irish musician, who previously served as a musical guest in October 2014, will be making an appearance.
The 10th episode of SNL season 50 is set to air at 11:30 p.m. on December 21, 2024.