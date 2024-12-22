Trending

Aamir Khan convinced Kiran Rao to take on 'Laapataa Ladies' with THIS single line

'Laapataa Ladies' marked Kiran Rao’s second project as a filmmaker

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Aamir Khan convinced Kiran Rao to take on Laapataa Ladies with THIS single line
Aamir Khan convinced Kiran Rao to take on 'Laapataa Ladies' with THIS single line

Aamir Khan said a single line from Laapataa Ladies to Kiran Rao compelled her to make a film.

While conversing in a roundtable discussion with RJ Rohini, Kiran remembered, “Aamir told me one line of the story, because he was on the jury of a screenwriting competition.”

She went on to share, “That one line was just so compelling that I was like, I want to do this, really badly. And I was really lucky that he offered it to me, to make.”

Kiran mentioned, “And I had been struggling a little bit like one ‘Laapataa Lady’ myself for so many years, trying to write and not kind of finding the right story to make my second film with, so… yeah! I mean, I think back to that day quite often.”

Elsewhere in her discussion she also teased about her upcoming project, saying that she’s been busy working on her next project.

The filmmaker teased, “Lots of things that I have been cooking. I don’t know what will come to the boil first.”

To note, Laapataa Ladies marked Kiran Rao’s second project as a filmmaker and it was one of the most talked about films of the year 2024.

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend

Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled

Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event
Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event
Hania Amir kicks off wedding season in style
Hania Amir kicks off wedding season in style
Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok
Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok
Arjun Kapoor shares his two cents on relationships
Arjun Kapoor shares his two cents on relationships
Boney Kapoor reveals unknown facts about late wife Sridevi
Boney Kapoor reveals unknown facts about late wife Sridevi
Katrina Kaif exudes sheer elegance in brown outfit, fans react 'So Pretty'
Katrina Kaif exudes sheer elegance in brown outfit, fans react 'So Pretty'
Urwa Hocane faces major ordeal in middle of ramp walk
Urwa Hocane faces major ordeal in middle of ramp walk
Sheheryar Munawar unveils breathtaking shots from his qawali night
Sheheryar Munawar unveils breathtaking shots from his qawali night
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Muneeb Butt teases exciting new project
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed
Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla
Armeena Rana Khan gushes over her daughter Amelie Isla
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spark reconciliation rumours