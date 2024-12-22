Aamir Khan convinced Kiran Rao to take on 'Laapataa Ladies' with THIS single line

Aamir Khan said a single line from Laapataa Ladies to Kiran Rao compelled her to make a film.
While conversing in a roundtable discussion with RJ Rohini, Kiran remembered, “Aamir told me one line of the story, because he was on the jury of a screenwriting competition.”
She went on to share, “That one line was just so compelling that I was like, I want to do this, really badly. And I was really lucky that he offered it to me, to make.”
Kiran mentioned, “And I had been struggling a little bit like one ‘Laapataa Lady’ myself for so many years, trying to write and not kind of finding the right story to make my second film with, so… yeah! I mean, I think back to that day quite often.”
Elsewhere in her discussion she also teased about her upcoming project, saying that she’s been busy working on her next project.
The filmmaker teased, “Lots of things that I have been cooking. I don’t know what will come to the boil first.”
To note, Laapataa Ladies marked Kiran Rao’s second project as a filmmaker and it was one of the most talked about films of the year 2024.