Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reason for insulting Royal Family EXPOSED

In a shocking new claim, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hidden agenda behind insulting the Royal Family was laid bare.
Since after stepping down from their senior working royals positions back in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bombarded King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate with countless allegations and insults and there’s still no stopping to it.
However, as per a royal biographer, Hugo Vickers, there’s a secret motive behind why Harry and Meghan, even though years have passed since they have move to the U.S., are still throwing accusations against the royals.
In a conversation with The Sun, Vickers revealed that following “Megxit” in 2020, the couple could have their views “lost mileage” and “they've realized that it wasn't getting anywhere, because it was causing so much trouble."
He also claimed that the parents-of-two also have money in the “forefront of their minds” for which they need to stay in limelight.
"In order to earn a lot of money, they have to sometimes be controversial if you like. Or things which will keep themselves in the public eye,” said the royal biographer as he revealed why the Duke and Duchess keep trying to tarnish the image of Royal Family.
When talking about King Charles’ strained relationship with Harry, the royal author stated that it would require compromise, adding, “He's [Harry] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them.”
The biographer also noted that reunion between the father-son duo is unlikely in near future because Prince Harry attracts much more publicity that deflect attention from the King, which Charles does not like at all.