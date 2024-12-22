Entertainment

Kate Winslet on challenges & triumphs of her eight-year journey with 'Lee'

The 'Titanic' starlet garnered a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her film 'Lee'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Kate Winslet on challenges & triumphs of her eight-year journey with Lee
Kate Winslet on challenges & triumphs of her eight-year journey with 'Lee'

Kate Winslet reflects on her eight-year journey to bring Lee to the big screen, a passion project that celebrates the life and legacy of photographer Lee Miller.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Titanic star discussed her daring and very exposed role in a biopic of photojournalist Lee Miller.

She said, “I think I enjoy my work more and more, and I am more grateful for it every day. It keeps my spirits high and brings me so much joy.”

Kate continued, “ I think my approach has remained unchanged: either you do it to the best of your ability or you abstain. This is my motto. I say it to myself more and more because it is important for me to do a good job, to be a good colleague, to be a collaborative partner.”

Expressing her gratitude, The Holiday star added, “I am truly grateful to still be a part of this industry, which I have been involved in for 32 years. I can’t believe it; I have been very lucky.”

Kate also revealed that the project took more than eight years to complete and at one stage Kate took on the costs for the whole cast and crew for a period of two weeks.

Her film received significant attention for awards, as she already garnered a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for this role.

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’

Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend

Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled

Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Catherine Paiz offers fun glimpses of family time with kids, boyfriend
Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump shares her celebrity crush
Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump shares her celebrity crush
The Weeknd hits new milestone after ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ announcement
The Weeknd hits new milestone after ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ announcement
Blake Lively draws criticism over Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Next Amber Heard’
Blake Lively draws criticism over Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Next Amber Heard’
Liam Payne recorded heartfelt love song for Naomi Campbell before his death
Liam Payne recorded heartfelt love song for Naomi Campbell before his death
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce
Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Colleen Hoover breaks silence on Blake Lively lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?
Martin Short to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ tonight?
Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set
Daniel Stern exposes Joe Pesci’s shocking act on ‘Home Alone’ set
Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni faces backlash as talent agency cuts ties over Blake Lively lawsuit
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Katy Perry's boyfriend Orlando Bloom proves to be her biggest fan at concert
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game Days after surprise Eras Tour party