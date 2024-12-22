Kate Winslet on challenges & triumphs of her eight-year journey with 'Lee'

Kate Winslet reflects on her eight-year journey to bring Lee to the big screen, a passion project that celebrates the life and legacy of photographer Lee Miller.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Titanic star discussed her daring and very exposed role in a biopic of photojournalist Lee Miller.
She said, “I think I enjoy my work more and more, and I am more grateful for it every day. It keeps my spirits high and brings me so much joy.”
Kate continued, “ I think my approach has remained unchanged: either you do it to the best of your ability or you abstain. This is my motto. I say it to myself more and more because it is important for me to do a good job, to be a good colleague, to be a collaborative partner.”
Expressing her gratitude, The Holiday star added, “I am truly grateful to still be a part of this industry, which I have been involved in for 32 years. I can’t believe it; I have been very lucky.”
Kate also revealed that the project took more than eight years to complete and at one stage Kate took on the costs for the whole cast and crew for a period of two weeks.
Her film received significant attention for awards, as she already garnered a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for this role.