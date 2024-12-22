Sports

Tiger Woods makes powerful comeback with son Charlie at PNC Championship

The father-son duo scored 59 in the first round of the tournament

  by Web Desk
  December 22, 2024
Tiger Woods and his 15-year-old son Charlie found themselves sharing the lead with the same score at the end of the first day of the PNC Championship.

As per BBC Sports, the father-son duo scored 59 in the first round of the tournament.

They are tied with Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer, as well as Vijay Singh and his son Qass, all with a score of 13 under par.

Tiger said in a statement, “It's a scramble, so we're trying to pull off each and every shot for each other.”

He shared, “I think we did that great pretty much the entire day. Charlie made pretty much most of the putts today."

While, Charlie added, "I didn't hit it great, but Dad saved me on a couple of them and I rolled them in."

The tournament, which consists of 36 holes and includes professional golfers playing with a parent or children, will end today.

Tiger, who had undergone back surgery in September, and his son Charlie are playing in the annual event for the fifth time.

Moreover, Tiger, who has won 15 major championships, is returning to play for the first time since The Open in July, where he failed to qualify for the later rounds for the third major tournament in a row.

