Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift against Blake Lively: 'Weaponization of feminism’

Justin Baldoni's crisis team has been caught in a shocking plot to use Taylor Swift's name to “takedown” her best friend Blake Lively, following her bombshell lawsuit against the actor.
According to emails obtained by US Weekly, the It Ends with Us actor and director team discussed the massive fanbase shared by Blake and Taylor, acknowledging that it would be taken "extremely seriously."
“We have seen the most innocuous issues turn giant due to socials or the hugest crises have no effect on social whatsoever,” the emails writes.
It further added, “You just cannot tell at this stage. But, BL does have some of the same TS fanbase so we will be taking it extremely seriously.”
Meanwhile, a separate document from Justin's team mentioned the “weaponization of feminism.”
“Our team can also explore planting stories about the weaponisation of feminism and how people like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilising these tactics to 'bully' into getting what they want,” the document reads.
Moreover, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment on the set of their movie It Ends With Us.
He has denied the allegations.