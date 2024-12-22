Florence Pugh spotted for first time with ‘Peaky Blinders’ beau amid romance rumors

Florence Pugh spotted for the first time with her new beau, Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole since sparking romance rumors.
The couple, who sparked romance rumors in September, were seen enjoying a festive Christmas shopping trip in London on Wednesday.
Pugh and Cole looked cozy and relaxed as they strolled through Sloane Square with her pet dog Billie in tow.
For the shopping spree, the We Live In Time actress opted for a casual as she wrapped up in red leather coat and black wide-legged jeans.
Pugh complemented her outfit with a pair of black high heeled boots and a beige handbag, while hiding her face under a brown baseball cap.
Meanwhile, Cole also looked dapper in an oversized camouflage jacket and black trousers which he paired with yellow trainers.
The couple, who have been close friends for years, were first reported to be secretly dating after they were seen leaving the after-party for The Perfect Couple premiere in London.
Previously, Pugh and Cole were also seen partying at Glastonbury Festival together.
Although, Florence Pugh hasn't named Finn as her boyfriend, she confirmed she was in a relationship in October in an interview with Vogue.
Finn Cole is best known for playing Michael Gray in the BBC hit series Peaky Blinders alongside his brother Joe.