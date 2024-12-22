Royal

King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla

The monarch sends strong message in his solo appearance before kicking off Christmas festivities

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
King Charles has made solo appearance before kicking off Christmas festivities.

On Sunday, the British monarch attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham without wife Queen Camilla.

This outing turned out to be Charles’ last church visit before the royal family celebrates Chritstmas.

For the visit, King went for a charcoal grey suit paired with a camel wool coat. He can be seen carrying a navy umbrella, even though there was no sign of rain.

Camilla could not join him for the service as she is still recovering from a chest infection.

Last month, the Queen, 77, battled a severe chest infection and missed many royal engagements.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson gave an update on recovery, “Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.”

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned,” the statement further read.

Moreover, Charles and Camilla also skipped the Christmas carol service, hosted by Kate Middleton.

