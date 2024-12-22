Channing Tatum enjoys night out in London following Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum enjoyed a night out with Sam Smith at London’s Chiltern Firehouse following his split from Zoe Kravitz.
For the night out, the Fly Me to the Moon actor opted for a stylish look as he donned a black woolen jumper and flared trousers, which he paired with a classic beige trench coat.
Tatum completed his dapper look with a pair of white and black trainers and an 80's-inspired buzzcut.
Meanwhile, Smith also appeared to be in high spirits as they celebrated the last Saturday night before Christmas.
The I’m Not the Only One crroner rocked a pair of brown distressed cowboy boots and wrapped up in a black leather trench coat paired with an ankle-length striped shirt.
Tatum’s festive night out comes after his recent split from Kravitz, with whom he got engaged last year.
In September, Tatum posted an intimate selfie with Kravitz, in which she could be seen resting on his shirtless chest.
“This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going,” he wrote along the post referring to Kravitz dedication to Blink Twice.
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz called it quit in October.