Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced an unexpected setback ahead of Christmas celebrations.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Polo documentary failed to make Netflix's Top 10 in the UK, the US, and globally.
The five-part series, which was released on Netflix on December 10, ignited backlash and trolls among viewers as the royal couple made only fleeting appearances in the opening sequence and the final episode.
Prince Harry previously spoke about the Netflix show, "This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour."
He added, "We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport – and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."
Meghan and Harry were credited as executive producers in the Netflix series’ credits.
The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020, and they sealed a five-year £80 million Netflix deal which is set to expire in 2025.
Moreover, the documentary earned a 27 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
On the personal front, Meghan and Harry will be celebrating Christmas in the U.S with their kids.