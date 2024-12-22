Entertainment

Leslie Hernandez: Rising Instagram star and YouTube personality

Leslie Hernandez and her boyfriend Ryan Paiz share two daughters Bellamy Rose and Arya

  • December 22, 2024
Leslie Hernandez has made a name for herself in the YouTube and influencer community by posting home remodelling videos on social media.

The young social media personality earned 494k followers on Instagram in no time, thanks to her relationship with Ryan Johnston Piaz.

Notably, the romantic couple share two kids, Bellamy Rose and Arya.

Leslie has been seen in the videos of Ryan's YouTube channel Through Our Eyes many times.

Earlier, rumours were circulating on social media that they broke up but in September 2024 Lesli posted a viral couple trend clip on her social media

She was born on April 1, 1999, and played all kinds of sports while growing up. The 25-year old even did acting and modelling in San Diego.

Now let’s deep dive into the most asked query about Leslie Hernandez.

Leslie Hernandez MMA stats:

Leslie Hernandez is 5' 3 and weights 116 lbs, according to ESPN.

Her significant strikes landed per minute rate is 3.60, while her significant strike defence stat is 55%.

