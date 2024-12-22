Royal

Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member

Last year, Princess Mette-Marit was absent from the royal family's Christmas card due to COVID-19

  December 22, 2024
The Norwegian royal family has unveiled their 2024 Christmas card, continuing their cherished annual tradition.

The Christmas card featured an adorable a festive portrait of the family with a key member noticeably absent.

Taking to the official Instagram account, the Royal Family released their Christmas card, which is set in the Red Salon at the Norwegian Palace.

The card features King Harald V, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra gathered around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, adorned with elegant ornaments and twinkling lights.

"I wish everyone a very merry Christmas,” the caption noted.

However, Prince Sverre Magnus, the 18-year-old grandson of King Harald V and third-in-line to the throne, was conspicuously absent.

Sverre Magnus’ absence became even more noticeable with the fact that he featured in last year's Christmas card.

"The prince lives in Trondheim and was therefore not present when the picture was taken,” the Head of Communications at the Palace, Guri Varpe, revealed to Dagbladet .

This is not the first time a key royal has been missing from a Christmas card. Last year, Princess Mette-Marit was absent due to COVID-19.

