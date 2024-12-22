Entertainment

Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’

Tulisa Contostavlos made a swift departure from Australia after being voted out of the jungle

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Tulisa Contostavlos has revealed her secret health battle that led her early exit the aftermath of her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The N-Dubz singer made a quick departure from Australia after being voted out of the jungle. She even deleted all traces of her appearance on the ITV show from her Instagram account.

Now, the famous internet personality has opened up on the struggles she faced with her mental health both in the jungle and following her exit.

“Some of the things you didn't see, I had night terrors for the first four days. I was waking up out of my sleep, and I was having anxiety attacks,” she shared in part one of Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast.

Tulisa went on to share, “Those parts, not everyone knows, so it wasn't completely smooth sailing for me at all, but I have a great poker face.”

She also shared about a particular attack that almost forced her to leave the show early.

“I mean, I did cry on the VT at one point, but I definitely had an anxiety attack off-camera, because I went to the smoking area to do it and even then, I didn't want them to know that I was having an anxiety attack, so I was trying to bring down my heart rate, literally through my nose,” she noted.

Reflecting on her journey, Tulisa Contostavlos expressed her hope to inspire others facing similar struggles.

