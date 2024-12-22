Royal

King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years

Cadbury was initially awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria in 1854

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Despite being a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who regularly received boxes of Bournville chocolate every Christmas, Cadbury's has lost its royal recognition.

King Charles has stripped Cadbury of its Royal Warrant for the first time in 170 years.

The company was initially awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria in 1854.

"Ours is a much-loved brand that has been a part of British life for generations and remains the nation's favourite chocolate,” a Cadbury's spokesman said of the decision.

They further added, “While we are disappointed to be one of hundreds of other businesses and brands in the UK not to have a new warrant awarded, we are proud to have previously held one and we fully respect the decision."

Besides the famous confectionery brand based in Bourneville, Birmingham, around 100 companies lost their official endorsement from the royal family in this round in a newly-updated list.

Notably, several of Cadbury's competitors, including Nestle, Bendicks of Mayfair, and Prestat, have retained their Royal Warrants.

Although, the reasons behind the decision is remain unknown, the 100 companies may have decided not to reapply for their warrant. 

