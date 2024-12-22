Entertainment

Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success

‘Drama club’ actress is celebrating her 17th birthday on December 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success

Kazakhstan born American YouTuber Sofi Manassyan achieves major “accomplishment” of her life ahead of 17th birthday.

Just a week before her birthday on December 22, 2024, the How to Survive actress celebrated her new milestone of five million subscribers on YouTube.

The 17-year-old who gained four million subscribers in around five months wrote on her Instagram, “5 million followers on YouTube. Just this July, we celebrated 1M, and I did not think we would get here so soon. I’m incredibly grateful for each and everyone of you who helped in this journey.”

“So grateful for my amazing team, my family, and my friends for support and love along the way. Let’s keep on reaching more together and celebrate this accomplishment together,” she continued.


The Mysterious Benedict Society star marked new achievement with a heartwarming celebration alongside loved ones with a custom cake featuring a 5M. 

Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success

Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
