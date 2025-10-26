Entertainment

Joe Jonas seen with mystery woman amid Sophie Turner, Chris Martin dating buzz

Joe Jonas spotted cozying up to mystery woman as ex-wife Sophie Turner makes headlines for dating Coldplay star Chris Martin

  • By Sidra Khan
As Sophie Turner reportedly gives love another chance, her ex-husband Joe Jonas is making sure he’s in the spotlight too.

In the latest update, the Daily Mail reported that the Game of Thrones actress is quietly dating Coldplay star Chris Martin, and the duo also went on a “secret date” shortly after Turner’s split from Hon. Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, her boyfriend of two years.

In the meantime, the actress’s former husband, Joe Jonas, also made headlines for cozying up to a mystery woman, seemingly trying his luck finding love again.

Meanwhile, in another report the outlet shared that the Jonas Brothers star attended Bad Bunny’s star-studded private bash to celebrate his Billboard Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award at Miami’s Gekko.

During the party, Jonas was seen chatting closely with a brunette mystery woman seated beside him at a reserved table in a dimly-lit corner.

For the event, the Camp Rock star – who was married to Sophie Turner between 2019 and 2024 – donned a laid-back leather jacket, while the woman was seen intently focused on him.

In a video shared by the outlet, Joe Jonas and the unidentified woman appeared chatting and laughing. However, no PDA was observed between the two.

As per an insider, the duo got up together to go into a separate room in the restaurant, where a bathroom and bar are located,” and “came back to the table together a few minutes later.”

Joe Jonas shares two daughters with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

