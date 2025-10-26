Entertainment

Jennifer Garner grows ‘intimate’ with Ben Affleck amid John Miller romance

  By Sidra Khan
It’s a complex relationship among Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and John Miller.

The 13 Going on 30 actress – who was married to the Argo star for 13 years from 2005 to 2018, and is currently engaged to the Cali Group chairman – has maintained a friendly relationship with her former husband for the sake of their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, since their divorce.

However, according to some sources close to the former flames, who spoke to Radar Online, things are growing “intimate” between Affleck and Garner, despite the latter’s engagement.

They noted that the Alias starlet and The Accountant star are turning to each other for comfort, which has deepened their closeness.

"Jen and Ben have always shared a really powerful bond. It's built on years of love, trust, and family. Lately, that closeness has deepened – they've been turning to each other for comfort, and it's naturally become something more intimate,” the insider revealed.

The tipster then explained that although the duo is growing closer, they are not getting back together romantically, but finding comfort in a mix of affection, memories, and emotional safety.

"It's not about them getting back together. It's about finding comfort in someone who knows you completely. They've weathered addiction, divorce, and years of co-parenting – that kind of shared history creates a connection most people could never understand,” they shared.

Furthermore, the insider revealed that Jennifer Garner is clear about her boundaries with Ben Affleck, noting, “She's been completely honest with Ben about where they stand.”

"There are firm boundaries – no staying over, no date nights, and no talk about what comes next. Jen loves John and still intends to marry him, but what she shares with Ben is something separate. It's built on history and mutual understanding, not on trying to relive their marriage,” the source added.

Jennifer Garner first dated John C. Miller from mid-2018 to early 2020. The couple then parted ways for a year before rekindling their romance in 2021.

