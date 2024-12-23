Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board

World

  December 23, 2024
A twin-engine small plane crashed in the popular tourist city of Gramado, Brazil, killing all 10 people on board.

According to Al Jazeera, the Brazilian authorities, while confirming the death of 10 people, said that more than a dozen people on the ground were injured because of the crash.

Brazil’s Civil Defence agency on Sunday, December 22, 2024, informed that a twin-engine Piper PA-42-1000 hit the chimney of a house, then the second floor of a different home, after finally crashing into a shop in the residential area.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite told a news conference that the owner and pilot of the aircraft, Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, died in the crash along with nine other members of his family while 17 people on the ground were injured. Among the wounded, 12 are in the hospital.

Galeazzi & Associados, in a post on LinkedIn, said, “Luiz Galeazzi will be forever remembered for his dedication to his family and for his remarkable career as a leader of Galeazzi & Associados.”

“In this moment of immense pain, Galeazzi & Associados is deeply grateful for the expressions of solidarity and affection received from friends, colleagues, and the community. We also sympathise with all those affected by the accident in the region,” it further added.

Notably, Gramado, located in the Serra Gaucha mountains, is a tourist hotspot and popular destination for Christmas vacations.

