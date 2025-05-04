Gigi Hadid confirms Bradley Cooper romance with intimate photo from 30th birthday

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • May 04, 2025
Gigi Hadid confirmed her romance with Bradley Cooper in the most public way yet, sharing a steamy kissing photo from her 30th birthday celebration.

The supermodel took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a slew of photos from her 30th birthday party.

In a shared carousel, Hadid dropped a photo of kissing Cooper, her boyfriend of one year.

Hadid and the 50-year-old actor are caught sharing a kiss in front of her towering, three-tier chocolate birthday cake.

Dressed in a white top with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, the model gently held Cooper’s face as they locked lips.


"I feel so lucky to be 30!" she captioned her post.

Hadid added, "I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"

"So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week," she continued.

The mother of one noted, "I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."

Gigi Hadid and Bradlee Cooper:

Notably, Hadid and Cooper ignited relationship rumours in October 2023, when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village.

