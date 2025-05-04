Meghan Markle shares first Instagram post since Harry's interview, security case defeat

Meghan Markle shared a new photo of Prince Harry shortly after his heartfelt plea for reconciliation with the Royal Family.
Taking to the Instagram account on Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of her husband the Duke of Sussex.
In the shared photo, Prince Harry is seen carrying Princess Lilibet on his shoulders while walking hand in hand with Prince Archie, capturing a tender family moment.
Prince Harry interview after his legal defeat
Notably, Meghan shared a sweet family moment after Harry made a plea of reconciliation after his legal defeat in a UK protection challenge.
After Friday's court ruling Harry dropped a bombshell BBC News interview, the prince said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
The Duke added, "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he admitted that now he had "forgiven" them.
Harry said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”
The father of two also mentioned that if the royal family members “don’t want that,” then it’s “entirely up to them.”
Harry lost an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.