Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has given a sweet title to sister Khloé Kardashian in a new post about sisters.
On Sunday night, the Poosh founder posted a short clip of herself singing with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé.
She gushes over the talent of the Good American founder and captioned the post, “I think we all know who the real star is here and it rhymes with snowy.”
In the viral clip, the mother of two can be seen singing with passion while rocking a baby cut hairstyle.
On the other hand, Kim was trying to avoid singing as she donned a dazzling outfit.
The Kardashians fans rushed to the comment section in no time to compare the talent of Khloé and Kim.
A fan commented, “I mean I love you all but definitely not Kim and lmao how was Khloé the shortest, but now she's the tallest. ”
Another wrote, “The horrid gold you guys were made to wear is the star.”
“Kim is not feeling this material on these outfits… she’s itching,” the third noted.
Moreover, Kourtney also shared some adorable snaps of her family before Christmas.