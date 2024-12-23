Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian

'The Kardashians' star gushes over sister Khloé Kardashian in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • December 23, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has given a sweet title to sister Khloé Kardashian in a new post about sisters.

On Sunday night, the Poosh founder posted a short clip of herself singing with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé.

She gushes over the talent of the Good American founder and captioned the post, “I think we all know who the real star is here and it rhymes with snowy.”

In the viral clip, the mother of two can be seen singing with passion while rocking a baby cut hairstyle.

On the other hand, Kim was trying to avoid singing as she donned a dazzling outfit.


The Kardashians fans rushed to the comment section in no time to compare the talent of Khloé and Kim.

A fan commented, “I mean I love you all but definitely not Kim and lmao how was Khloé the shortest, but now she's the tallest. ”

Another wrote, “The horrid gold you guys were made to wear is the star.”

“Kim is not feeling this material on these outfits… she’s itching,” the third noted.

Moreover, Kourtney also shared some adorable snaps of her family before Christmas.

Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board

Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas

Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time

Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health

Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA
Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’
Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment
Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment
Leslie Hernandez: Rising Instagram star and YouTube personality
Leslie Hernandez: Rising Instagram star and YouTube personality
Hailey Bieber flaunts expensive ring after Selena Gomez engagement
Hailey Bieber flaunts expensive ring after Selena Gomez engagement
Channing Tatum enjoys night out in London following Zoe Kravitz split
Channing Tatum enjoys night out in London following Zoe Kravitz split
Pairs Hilton makes huge announcement about ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
Pairs Hilton makes huge announcement about ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
Victoria Beckham, David daughter Harper flaunts expensive makeup routine
Victoria Beckham, David daughter Harper flaunts expensive makeup routine
Camila Cabello, Saweetie set pulses races at iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball
Camila Cabello, Saweetie set pulses races at iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball
Florence Pugh spotted for first time with ‘Peaky Blinders’ beau amid romance rumors
Florence Pugh spotted for first time with ‘Peaky Blinders’ beau amid romance rumors