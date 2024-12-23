Fahad Mustafa pens sweet note on Houston meetup with Hania Amir

Trending

Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa starrer 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' was a massive hit drama

  December 23, 2024
Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa made the day of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans with an adorable meetup in Houston, Texas, United States.

On Saturday, December 21, the superhit onscreen couple had a meet and greet session with fans and expressed their gratitude for receiving never ending love.

Fahad posted a clip from the event on Instagram and penned, “Houston, you were absolutely crazy! The love and energy you showed me was unreal—I’m truly humbled. Coming here after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and seeing this level of support means the world to me.”

He further wrote, “Thank you @samiaadilofficial for your hospitality in Houston. Huge thanks to @arif.khan.usa & @the.musik.world.limited for organizing this unforgettable trip—couldn’t have done it without you! “

Hania starred as Sharjeena, while Fahad played a character of Mustafa.

At the meetup, the Jeeto Pakistan host said, I did this project and acting after like 3-4 years so I was in my rusty looks. Also, she is such a pro and she worked excellently which is why I felt sometimes that if I do not perform as good as her then we’ll get insulted in front of the audience.”

Notably, the 2024 hit drama serial marks Fahad Mustafa’s comeback in the TV industry after 9 years hiatus.

