Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success

Gracie Abrams still can’t believe the level of fame she has achieved in such little time.
Paul Mescal beau proved that her stardom does not relay on nepotism as she opened 49 Eras Tours for Taylor Swift and appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest on December 14.
Describing her parent’s reaction to the over-night popularity, Gracie shared with Nylon, “They’re like, ‘What in the world?’”
“But it’s really sweet,” the Free now singer added.
At her recent performance in New York City, both mom and dad were present and displayed their full support for Gracie’s career.
The I told you things singer shared how fans swarmed her dad, J.J. Abams for selfies not for his contribution to sci-fi world but because he’s Gracie’s dad.
Furthermore, the 25-year-old revealed how both her parents were part of the reason behind her pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.
While gushing over her mother, Katie McGrath, who is a film and television producer, the That’s so true singer said, “The toughest person I know, and not a softie.”
Witnessing her mom interact with fans at the NYC performance, she noted, “The way that she treats people is how I want to treat people, and for me to see her be that way towards this community that cares so much about the music…”
“Her support and encouragement of my writing my whole life is the reason that I’m doing any of this now," Gracie added.
On work front, Gracie Abrams is preparing for her The Secret of Us Deluxe tour, which will kick off on February 2025.