Royal

Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who tied knot on June 1, 2023, welcomed their daughter on August 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024


Crown Prince Hussein has shared a rare glimpse of his four-month-old daughter, Princess Iman, as he brought her to work.

The Jordanian heir proudly showed his little munchkin around his office, with his colleagues cooing and waving at the baby as she smiled and wriggled in her father's arms.

In the video shared on his official Instagram account, Prince Hussein could be seen donning a grey suit and a white open-collared shirt.

Meanwhile, baby Iman looked adorable in a white knitted top, pink trousers and a grey hat.

After introducing Princess Iman to his colleagues and posing for photographs, Hussein carefully put her into a carry cot.

This is not the first Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa have shared a glimpse of their little one on Instagram.

The royal couple, who welcomed their daughter on August 3, have shared several sweet images of Iman since her birth, including a snap of proud grandmother Queen Rania holding her granddaughter during a Zoom board meeting.

Prior to this, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan has also shared a carousel of heartwarming photos as Hussein's parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, and his three younger siblings met baby Iman for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit

Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member