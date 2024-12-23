Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work

Crown Prince Hussein has shared a rare glimpse of his four-month-old daughter, Princess Iman, as he brought her to work.
The Jordanian heir proudly showed his little munchkin around his office, with his colleagues cooing and waving at the baby as she smiled and wriggled in her father's arms.
In the video shared on his official Instagram account, Prince Hussein could be seen donning a grey suit and a white open-collared shirt.
Meanwhile, baby Iman looked adorable in a white knitted top, pink trousers and a grey hat.
After introducing Princess Iman to his colleagues and posing for photographs, Hussein carefully put her into a carry cot.
This is not the first Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa have shared a glimpse of their little one on Instagram.
The royal couple, who welcomed their daughter on August 3, have shared several sweet images of Iman since her birth, including a snap of proud grandmother Queen Rania holding her granddaughter during a Zoom board meeting.
Prior to this, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan has also shared a carousel of heartwarming photos as Hussein's parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, and his three younger siblings met baby Iman for the first time.