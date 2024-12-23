Entertainment

Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Blake Lively has filed a sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

  • December 23, 2024
Justin Baldoni has a disgusting addiction!

Amid the ongoing lawsuit in which actress Blake Lively has leveled shocking allegations that include sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, smear campaign, and emotional distress, an interview of the 40-year-old American actor and filmmaker, Baldoni, has resurfaced.

In the resurfaced interview, the Five Feet Apart director made a shocking confession and revealed having an “unhealthy” relationship with porn.

During a conversation with Sarah Grynberg in her A Life of Greatness podcast on a July 2021 episode, the Jane the Virgin actor admitted, “I was introduced to porn when I was 10 years old. Long before I ever, you know, could have an erection or even knew how I felt about anything.”

“It was, you know, like any young boy who sees boobs for the first time, it’s exciting because our culture has shielded them from us because they’re sexualized. It’s cultural,” Baldoni added.

He continued, “You go to places like Africa and different tribes … and the breast is the breast. We’ve sexualized this thing, so, of course, it becomes fascinating and interesting and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, boobs.’ And then, you know, hormones start raging.”

The filmmaker also stated that whenever he felt alone, abandoned or hurt, he “sought refuge” with porn as it was a “dopamine rush.”

However, he went on to claim that doing all this doesn’t mean he used something in an “unhealthy way.”

“And I found myself, over the course of my life, going back to looking at images and videos of naked women when I was feeling necessarily bad about myself. And I knew that it was an issue for me when I would tell myself that I don’t want to do that,” he further noted.

For those uninformed, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have worked together in 2024 film It Ends with Us.

