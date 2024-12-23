Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band

Paul McCartney has spilled some beans about his former band and the new one, Wings.
On December 19, Paul wrapped up his Got Back Tour in London ahead of Christmas.
He recently got candid about the difference between the two pop bands during an interview with Ross, published on his official website.
Paul said, “Thank you, Ross. It’s funny, because we get on so well! You used to hear, particularly in the ‘70s, of bands breaking up and arguing and not lasting. But with this one, we just get on really well.”
The Check My Machine singer added, “I think everyone knows that I’m kind of like the governor, so that makes it easier, and we don’t have arguments. We just get on with it. And the band are such good players. We’ve got it now so we can play, we can discuss things, and we can make decisions within the band.”
He concluded the discussion on, “And it works well - we’ve been together now for over 20 years, which is crazy!”
Paul McCartney in Beatles:
Paul McCartney was a member of a hit pop band in the 1960s known as The Beatles.
The boyband consisted of John Lennon, Paul, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
In 1966 US tour, the most influential band of all time performed their final commercial concert.
Paul McCartney in Wings:
Paul McCartney formed a band named Wings with his first wife, Linda, and Denny Laine after the end of Beatles.
Under his leadership, Wings earned plenty of awards and recognition including the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance for the track Band on the Run.
The Wings’ hit tracks include My Love, Band on the Run, Listen to What the Man Said, Silly Love Songs and Mull of Kintyre.