Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya make stunning appearance in matching fits

Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan once again made public appearance without father, Abhishek Bachchan.
Bollywood famous mother-daughter duo were spotted at the Mumbai International airport on Sunday evening, to enjoy the festive season out of the city.
The Mohabbatein actress together with her daughter were in the spotlight when they stepped out of their car and walked hand-in-hand to the airport security check.
Both styled themselves in black hoodies and sweatpants, along with their hair down.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress with her daughter paused briefly to greet the paparazzi, offering them smiles and wishing for the year end season before moving on, noted, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year”.
This appearance was made days after Aishwarya and Abishek were spotted at Aaradhya’s school play.
The star-kid is a student at Dhiurbhai Ambani International School where in a Christmas play she portrayed the role of Mrs. Clause and was joined on-stage by Shahrukh Khan’s youngest AbRam, who played the role of a snowman.
For the unversed, divorce rumours between Aishwarya Rai and Abishek Bachchan began in July when the mother-duo daughter arrived for Anant Ambani’s wedding separately.