Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’

British No. 1 tennis player and Australian ace's new life update sends the internet into a frenzy

  • December 23, 2024
Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have finally revealed their “small secret” to their fans, which has sent the internet into meltdown.

According to Tennis World USA, the tennis couple has made a big life decision ahead of the new season.

After almost two years of dating, the Australian ace has proposed to his girlfriend and British number-one tennis player, and she said YES.

Nine-time ATP Tour singles title winner and the 28-year-old Briton on Monday, December 23, 2024, in a joint post on Instagram, announced their engagement, saying, “We’ve been keeping a small secret…"


The tennis couple also shared a selfie with a big, bright smile in which Boulter could be seen wearing a beautiful ring on her ring finger.

The announcement sparked a heartwarming reaction from their fans and other tennis stars.

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa congratulated the couple while Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk wrote, “YESSSSS!!! So happy for youuuu.”

De Minaur's fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis joked, “About damn time.”

Boulter's Billie Jean King Cup captain, Anne Keothavong, wrote, "Whoop! Whoop!!" German player Eva Lys said that she was "tearing up" at the announcement.

Furthermore, the engagement news came right before the United Cup, where the couple might end up playing against each other as Great Britain and Australia are in the same group.

