Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in the backyard of their Los Angeles home in December 2018

  • December 23, 2024


Meghan Trainor is celebrating six years of togetherness with husband, Daryl Sabara!

On the joyous occasion of her wedding anniversary, the I Made You Look singer took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of sweet photos and videos with husband and kids.

Trainor kicked off her post with a professional family shoot with their two sons, Riley and Barry, which was followed by a touching video of Sabara, getting emotional while reading a Rolling Stone article about her career.

“8 years of love, 6 years of magic, 4 years of making perfect, beautiful babies. This life we’ve built together is truly unbelievable,” she wrote in the caption.

Trainor further added, “And we’ve only just begun. You were made for me and I know it when I look at our boys Riley and Barry. You make me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed. You take care of me. You give me all of your love and energy and light.”

“I love you @darylsabara too much it’s aggressive. Happy 6 year anniversary my love,” she added.

