Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas

Prince and Princess of Wales drop exciting update ahead of Sandringham Christmas dinner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas
Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing never-before-seen photos!

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Monday, December 23, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a slew of rare snaps from Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service that was held at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024.

The delightful snaps were captured by the talented volunteers of Scouts U.K.

In the first slide of the carousel was a group snap of the volunteers, placed in an adorably designed frame which appeared like a hand-painting.

With a big “Thank You” written on the image, background featured a beautifully drawn Christmas tree.

“We gave our @scouts volunteers a camera for the day of the Together at Christmas Carol Service...” read the caption alongside the snaps.

It continued, “This is how they captured it.”

The string of photos perfectly captured the spirit of Christmas spread at Princess Kate’s heartwarming carol service.

“Tune in to the Together at Christmas Carol Service on @ITV and @itvxofficial this Christmas Eve,” the royal couple’s post concluded with a reminder.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family is all set to get in the Christmas spirit this week with Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s delightful presence.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit

Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work
Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member