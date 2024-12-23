Kate Middleton, Prince William share rare photos two days before Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing never-before-seen photos!
Taking to their official Instagram handle on Monday, December 23, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a slew of rare snaps from Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service that was held at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024.
The delightful snaps were captured by the talented volunteers of Scouts U.K.
In the first slide of the carousel was a group snap of the volunteers, placed in an adorably designed frame which appeared like a hand-painting.
With a big “Thank You” written on the image, background featured a beautifully drawn Christmas tree.
“We gave our @scouts volunteers a camera for the day of the Together at Christmas Carol Service...” read the caption alongside the snaps.
It continued, “This is how they captured it.”
The string of photos perfectly captured the spirit of Christmas spread at Princess Kate’s heartwarming carol service.
“Tune in to the Together at Christmas Carol Service on @ITV and @itvxofficial this Christmas Eve,” the royal couple’s post concluded with a reminder.
Meanwhile, the Royal Family is all set to get in the Christmas spirit this week with Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s delightful presence.