Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has shared a delightful life update after Prince Andrew reportedly headed to Windsor Castle “alone”.
Fergie has finally broken her silence in first statement a few days after pulling herself out of Royal Family’s Christmas festivities at Norfolk, Sandringham with the Duke of York in the wake of Andrew’s ongoing Chinese spy controversy.
The 65-year-old has offered a peek into her new audio book Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods to Leading Britain’s Conversations (LBC).
Fergie expressed her delight upon her new venture as she told the outlet, "I wrote it because I thought it would be really fun that parents could then try my very own gingerbread recipe...and so the children can feel part of the book."
The Duchess further revealed the purpose behind her little story book noting that she wanted to leave a message about “the power of community.”
“I am so thrilled to be working with New Frontier on my brand-new children’s picture book series and I can’t wait for families to meet Flora and Fern and join them on this festive adventure,” Andrew’s ex-wife told LBC.
She continued, “Alongside plenty of joy and celebration, I also wanted to leave readers with a message about the power of community and being connected to the world around you – an ethos which is very close to my heart.”
This refreshing update from Sarah comes shortly after it was reported that Andrew has headed to Windsor alone on Sunday after planning to skip Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.
As reported by GB, the Duke was photographed alone while he was taking an afternoon walk, gearing to spend Christmas away from the Royal Family.