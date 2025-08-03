Lady Sarah Chatto accompanies King Charles during Scottish summer break 

Lady Sarah Chatto, the only daughter of late Princess Margaret, has joined her first cousin King Charles during Scottish summer break for a special appearance.
Over the weekend, the two royal cousins stepped out to attend the annual Mey Highland Games at the John O’Groats Showground in Caithness.
The 76-year-old monarch and Lady Sarah Chatto appeared in good spirits as they sat beneath the main marquee to watch the action.
Lady Sarah Chatto’s son, Samuel and his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian were also in attendance at the prestigious event.
The king shares a close bond with his first cousin as he heaped praises on her during a reception earlier this summer at St James's Palace, where he gave a speech for the 25th anniversary of the Royal Drawing School.
"I can't resist saying a few very small words because above all, I wanted to pay a very special tribute to darling Catherine who, can you believe it, it all goes back really to when my very special cousin, Sarah [Chatto], and Catherine were young 18-year-old students at Camberwell School of Art and used to come bouncing into my room,” the king, who co-founded the school with artist Catherine Goodman, said of Sarah.
The annual Mey Highland Games was first held in 1970 to commemorate the birthday of the late Queen Mother, and after enjoying the event King Charles’ grandmother made it a yearly event.