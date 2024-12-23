Royal

King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message

Buckingham Palace shares important update regarding King Charles' Christmas' video message

  Web Desk
  • |
  December 23, 2024


King Charles takes surprising step for this year's Christmas!

Buckingham Palace have made an important announcement regarding King Charles Christmas message for this year.

Royal Family's Instagram account offered fans a glimpse into cancer-stricken monarch's upcoming video message for which he has broken a tradition going on for years.

As confirmed by the Palace on Monday, Charles has recorded his Christmas speech outside a royal residence for the first time in more than a decade.

The statement alongside Charles new photo in a navy three-piece suit, read, "This year, The King’s Christmas Broadcast was filmed in the Fitzrovia Chapel, London."

It further added, "Formerly the chapel of Middlesex Hospital, it is now a space for quiet reflection, discovery and celebration, connecting diverse communities from all faiths or none."

The statement also revealed, "In 1928, His Majesty’s grandfather, King George VI, laid the foundation stone of the building."

In addition to this, the palace also shared that "The featured Christmas tree was donated to Croydon BME Forum and Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘Can You C Me?’ project and will be placed in the Royal Trinity Hospice, Clapham, the oldest hospice in the United Kingdom."

Soon after the new update came, royal fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes.

