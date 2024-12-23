Entertainment

BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?

BTS has been on hiatus since 2022, with five members currently fulfilling their mandatory military service

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?

BTS is reportedly set to make their highly-anticipated return with a full-group album in 2025, followed by a world tour in 2026.

According to a recent analysis by Lee Hwa Jung, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, the septet's comeback is predicted to increase the operating profit for the agency, HYBE.

The analysis suggests that BTS's full-group album release in 2025 will significantly grow the HYBE's overall sales for the year.

 Meanwhile, their world tour scheduled for 2026 is expected to bring in substantial revenue for the agency.

Although, other K-pop such as SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), ILLIT, Jin, and more, who work under HYBE, have been quite active in 2024, the content sales have been affected by BTS' overall absence as a group, as per Lee Hwa Jung.

BTS has been on hiatus since 2022, with five members currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Jin, the eldest member of the group, got discharged from service in June 2024 and J-Hope in October 2024.

Meanwhile, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are expected to complete their enlistment in June 2025.

In the meantime, all seven members of BTS have pursued their solo career as Jin released his first solo album Happy, SUGA dropping D-DAY with J-Hope releasing HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1.

RM and Jimin also released their sophomore solo albums, while V dropped three successful singles in 2024.

Meanwhile, Jungkook made his solo debut with GOLDEN in 2023 before enlisting in the military.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update

Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition

Joe Biden swaps death sentences with life terms for 37 inmates before transition
King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message

King Charles makes huge change in this year's Christmas message
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Blake Lively’s ‘sisters’ release joint statement on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively’s ‘sisters’ release joint statement on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success
Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success
Kim Kardashian sends fans into frenzy with iconic photo from SKIMS party
Kim Kardashian sends fans into frenzy with iconic photo from SKIMS party
Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas