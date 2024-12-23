BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?

BTS is reportedly set to make their highly-anticipated return with a full-group album in 2025, followed by a world tour in 2026.
According to a recent analysis by Lee Hwa Jung, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, the septet's comeback is predicted to increase the operating profit for the agency, HYBE.
The analysis suggests that BTS's full-group album release in 2025 will significantly grow the HYBE's overall sales for the year.
Meanwhile, their world tour scheduled for 2026 is expected to bring in substantial revenue for the agency.
Although, other K-pop such as SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), ILLIT, Jin, and more, who work under HYBE, have been quite active in 2024, the content sales have been affected by BTS' overall absence as a group, as per Lee Hwa Jung.
BTS has been on hiatus since 2022, with five members currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.
Jin, the eldest member of the group, got discharged from service in June 2024 and J-Hope in October 2024.
Meanwhile, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are expected to complete their enlistment in June 2025.
In the meantime, all seven members of BTS have pursued their solo career as Jin released his first solo album Happy, SUGA dropping D-DAY with J-Hope releasing HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1.
RM and Jimin also released their sophomore solo albums, while V dropped three successful singles in 2024.
Meanwhile, Jungkook made his solo debut with GOLDEN in 2023 before enlisting in the military.