Yasir Hussain proudly cheers wife Iqra Aziz’s latest triumph

Iqra Aziz has found a forever cheerleader in husband Yasir Hussain!
In his latest Instagram update on Monday, December 23, the 40-year-old Pakistani screenwriter, actor, director and host shared a short string of images and videos that featured the Mannat Murad actress levelling up her independency game with latest milestone.
The actress, dressed in a casual Pakistani outfit shalwar kameez, was seen riding a scooter that displayed beautiful traditional hand-painting.
Cheering on his beloved wife, Hussain proudly penned, “Im so proud of you @iiqraaziz . O know You can do every thing . And o want you to know that too.”
He also thanked the person who painted the vehicle writing, “Ps thank you @gulkhantruckart for this beautiful art work on my bike.”
The couple’s fans also shared their delightful responses on the post through their comments.
One gushed, “The way you support her.. MashaAllah.”
Another admired Iqra Aziz saying, “She is very strong.”
A third penned, “Amazing myyyy gurlllllll.”
For those unversed, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got united in a wedlock on December 28, 2019. The couple shares a son, Kabir, whom they welcomed in July 2021.
On the professional front, Iqra Aziz has worked in several highly acclaimed TV dramas including Suno Chanda, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Mannat Murad.