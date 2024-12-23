Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward 'relieved' over Andrew's 'big' decision

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are said to be “relieved” with Prince Andrew’s latest decision amid Chinese spy controversy.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who have been invited at Norfolk, Sandringham are satisfied with Andrew’s decision to pull himself out of Royal Family’s Christmas this year.
As per RadarOnline, an inside source has revealed that Edward and Sophie were "unhappy" with the arrangement to sharing cottage with the Duke of York at the royal estate.
The source shared that the couple was "relieved" when Andrew’s ex Sarah Ferguson "encouraged and cajoled" him to stay away from the annual Royal gathering.
According to the informant, the Edinburghs considered Wood Farm to be an “upgrade” for their holiday home this year, but they were less than thrilled at the thought of spending their Christmas "cheek by jowl with the Yorks".
For those unaware, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson had to pull themselves out of the royal gathering amid growing pressure of staying out of public eye following the reports of his potential ties with the Chinese agent.
The duke will now spend the holidays in Windsor with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, with whom he shares daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.
While pregnant Beatrice, who initially planned to spend this year’s Christmas with her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi and in-laws abroad, has decided to join the Royal Family at Sandringham Palace, after taking doctor’s advice to avoid travelling in this condition.
Prince Beatrice is expecting her second child with Mozzi.