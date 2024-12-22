Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some adorable photos the recent Together at Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.
However, one of the photographs captured a touching moment between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they hold candles during the festive service.
In the photo, six-year-old Prince Louis gazes up at his nine-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, who looks back at him supportively. Meanwhile, their older brother Prince George, 11, follows closely behind.
The heartwarming moment was taken during the fourth annual Christmas concert, which was spearheaded by the Princess of Wales earlier this month.
Both children were was dressed to impress for the occasion, with Louis donning a dark blue suit with a festive red tie, and Charlotte gracing a red coat dress matching her mother's outfit, complete with navy tights and a red bow in her hair.
The service featured performances by notable artists including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter, as well as a Bible reading by Prince William.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, since marrying in 2011.