King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will not be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas amid spy drama

King Charles true feelings on Fergies Christmas plan revealed
King Charles' feelings on Sarah Ferguson's decision to skip Royal Family's Christmas event alongside Prince Andrew has been unveiled.

Fergie played a key role in convincing her ex-husband Andrew to pull themselves out of this year's Christmas festivities at Norfolk, Sandringham amid mounting pressure on duke for staying out of public eye shortly after being hit with an alleged Chinese spy controversy.

Now a royal commentator has shared her take on the situation claiming that the monarch must have been sad that Fergie also had to skip the Christmas gathering to show support to Andrew.

Analyzing former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond suggested Sarah and Charles share a good bond.

"This will be a blow for Fergie," she said.

Jennie went on to share, "She was so effusive last Christmas and was clearly delighted to be included in the family festivities after so many years in exile."

"But her loyalty has always been to Andrew and she will stick by his side… wherever they spend the day," Jennie added.

Reflecting on couple's decision on skipping Christmas festivities, Jennie noted, "I think the King has a soft spot for Fergie, especially after their shared cancer experience."

"She always brings a spot of fun to proceedings," she said.

Speaking about Charles' feelings, Jennie continued, "So he will probably be a little sad that she will now stay away from Sandringham, to stand shoulder to shoulder with her ex."

For the unverse, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will be celebrating the Christmas at Royal Lodge in Windsor where the former couple reside.

