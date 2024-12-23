Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes

Princess Beatrice is set to celebrate this year's Christmas with the Royal Family.
As reported by Hello, the pregnant daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, a few days after initially announcing that she would be celebrating this year's Christmas with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and in laws abroad have suddenly changed her plan due to health advice.
According to an insider, Beatrice will be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham Palace for this year's Christmas as she has been advised against travelling during pregnancy.
She and her husband will he heading to Norfolk with their daughter, Sienna, and Edo's son, Wolfie.
The family of four will also take part in the traditional walkabout on Christmas Day, however, Beatrice's daughter will not be joining her mom and dad for this ritual.
To note, Beatrice will be the only member of the York family at the event, as her sister Princess Eugenie plans to celebrate the holidays with her husband's family.
Meanwhile, Prince Andrew will not be attending the festivities, amid ongoing controversy surrounding his association with an alleged Chinese spy who is said to have ties to espionage.
This update comes just a few days after both sisters and their parents, pulled themselves out of Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham.