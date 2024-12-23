Royal

Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter issues update on her Christmas plans at Sandringham palace

  • by Web Desk
  • December 23, 2024
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes

Princess Beatrice is set to celebrate this year's Christmas with the Royal Family. 

As reported by Hello, the pregnant daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, a few days after initially announcing that she would be celebrating this year's Christmas with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and in laws abroad have suddenly changed her plan due to health advice.

According to an insider, Beatrice will be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham Palace for this year's Christmas as she has been advised against travelling during pregnancy.

She and her husband will he heading to Norfolk with their daughter, Sienna, and Edo's son, Wolfie.

The family of four will also take part in the traditional walkabout on Christmas Day, however, Beatrice's daughter will not be joining her mom and dad for this ritual.

To note, Beatrice will be the only member of the York family at the event, as her sister Princess Eugenie plans to celebrate the holidays with her husband's family.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew will not be attending the festivities, amid ongoing controversy surrounding his association with an alleged Chinese spy who is said to have ties to espionage.

This update comes just a few days after both sisters and their parents, pulled themselves out of Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham.

Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update

Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat

Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success

Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success
Fahad Mustafa pens sweet note on Houston meetup with Hania Amir

Fahad Mustafa pens sweet note on Houston meetup with Hania Amir
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback
King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla
King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla
Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Princess Charlene’s heartfelt feelings about her engagement ring unveiled
Shocking reason why King Charles, Prince Harry may never reunite
Shocking reason why King Charles, Prince Harry may never reunite