Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub

Prince Andrew was spotted in a sombre after getting snubbed by his daughter Princess Beatrice.
Beatrice will seemingly be attending the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham without her father as he has been dropped from the royal gathering amid the Chinese spy controversy, as per GB news.
On Sunday, the Duke of York, 64, was spotted alone near Windsor Castle.
Recently, he was found to have links to a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, who had been banned from entering in the UK since 2023.
Sarah Ferguson will also miss the Sandringham celebrations, choosing to spend Christmas Day with her ex husband at Royal Lodge.
On the other hand, Princess Beatrice, 36, who is currently expecting her second child, has ditched her father in skipping the key royal event after receiving medical advice.
She was advised to not travel abroad, so now Beatrice will be joining the King and the wider Royal Family in Norfolk for Christmas.
The eldest daughter of Andrew and her husband will be heading to Norfolk with their daughter, Sienna, and Edo's son, Wolfie.
Meanwhile, her sister Princess Eugenie is set to celebrate Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her in-laws.