Royal

Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seemingly 'split' from father Prince Andrew after Chinese spy scandal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub

Prince Andrew was spotted in a sombre after getting snubbed by his daughter Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice will seemingly be attending the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham without her father as he has been dropped from the royal gathering amid the Chinese spy controversy, as per GB news.

On Sunday, the Duke of York, 64, was spotted alone near Windsor Castle.

Recently, he was found to have links to a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, who had been banned from entering in the UK since 2023.

Sarah Ferguson will also miss the Sandringham celebrations, choosing to spend Christmas Day with her ex husband at Royal Lodge.

On the other hand, Princess Beatrice, 36, who is currently expecting her second child, has ditched her father in skipping the key royal event after receiving medical advice.

She was advised to not travel abroad, so now Beatrice will be joining the King and the wider Royal Family in Norfolk for Christmas.

The eldest daughter of Andrew and her husband will be heading to Norfolk with their daughter, Sienna, and Edo's son, Wolfie.

Meanwhile, her sister Princess Eugenie is set to celebrate Christmas with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her in-laws.

Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band

Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk

Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya make stunning appearance in matching fits

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya make stunning appearance in matching fits
Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub

Prince Andrew makes sombre appearance after Beatrice snub
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Beatrice takes final decision on Christmas plans due to health woes
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis share heartwarming moment at Christmas concert
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
Treat yourself this Christmas with Prince William's favourite festive song!
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles’ secret hideaway gets revealed in unseen photo
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
King Charles strips Cadbury of Royal warrant after 170 years
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys festive outing with Sophie, without boyfriend
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Edward, Sophie have 'serious reservations' about spending festive period with Andrew
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Norwegian Royal family releases 2024 Christmas card, snubbing key member
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix documentary face major setback
King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla
King Charles makes last appearance before Christmas without Queen Camilla
Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’
Princess Kate’s heartwarming act leaves Lady Gabriella feeling ‘very grateful’