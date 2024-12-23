Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive surprising update

Kate Middleton new health update has shocked royal fans ahead of Christmas celebration.
The Princess of Wales might have "a slow start" in early 2025 as she is still recovering from cancer.
Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has gotten candid about the future Queen’s health during a chat with Hello magazine.
She shared, "Eclipses are always big news for the royals and Kate's announcement of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year coincided with an eclipsed Full Moon on her Mars. Although early 2025, could be a slow start for Kate. This traumatic health cycle is closing out for both herself and William.”
Kate went public about her cancer diagnoses on March 22, 2024. Later on, She announced completing chemotherapy in September.
"Early October is another triumph for Kate leading into a spectacular Full Moon on 5 November when Kate takes things to a new level in terms of public recognition and adulation,” Debbie explained.
Notably, the Royal family will be celebrating Christmas this week with Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camila and Princess Kate.
However, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson might not join the rest of the royals during holiday celebration.