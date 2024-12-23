Princess of Wales shares heartfelt kiss with Duchess Sophie at Christmas Carol Service

The Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie have once again flaunted their close bond with each other at annual Christmas carol service.
On December 6, Kate Middleton was captured sharing a kiss with Sophie as she warmly greeted her inside Westminster Abbey, where the Princess hosted the festive get-together.
For the gathering, Kate donned a festive red longline coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, while Sophie opted for a long dress adorned with a stunning purple paisley pattern and a white blazer jacket.
The heartwarming moment showcased the strong bond between the two royals who came close in recent years.
Kate and Sophie are often seen laughing and chatting at public events.
Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother & I, the Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, recently told HELLO!, "They have a sisterly bond and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had.”
"They have a huge amount in common having probably formed a bond very much at the beginning. Sophie was there for Kate in an unofficial capacity because she had the same experience of being a commoner marrying into the family,” he further added.
Christmas carol service, headed by Kate Midleton, was attended by many senior members of the royal family.