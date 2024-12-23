Entertainment

Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively received severe criticism from reported Kjersti Flaa over a past ‘nightmare’ interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024

Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit


Journalist Kjersti Flaa is sharing first statement amid Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni!

In August 2024, when the Lively-Baldoni It Ends with Us drama began making headlines, a Norwegian journalist and entertainment reporter, Flaa, came in spotlight with her YouTube video in which she slammed the IF actress for body-shaming her.

Flaa dropped a clip from her 2016 interview with the Gossip Girl alum and called it a “nightmare.”

Now, as Blake Lively has alleged that her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni ran a smear campaign against the actress to tarnish her public image, several fans speculate whether the reporter also played a role in the campaign.

Breaking silence on the speculations, the journalist denied being involved in the Five Feet Apart director’s smear campaign against the Green Lantern actress.

“I have nothing to do it. I would never take part in anything like that. That is such an insult to me,” said Flaa in a video shared on Threads.

Referring the 2016 resurfaced interview, she stated, “I don’t want a part of this. I posted a video [showing] how Blake Lively was behaving in my interview and that’s it.”

Flaa continued to claim that opening up about the interview at that time was mere a “coincidence” and nothing planned.

“I posted the video after I had seen the movie. … I didn’t like it. I had a bad experience with Blake Lively, and at that time I was like, ‘I’ve kind of had enough of Hollywood,’ so I wasn’t that afraid of being canceled anymore, so I decided to post the video,” the reporter added to her statement in her YouTube video.

This comes just after Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment and defamation lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits

THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback

Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore

Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed

King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus
'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus
Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death
Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band