Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Journalist Kjersti Flaa is sharing first statement amid Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni!
In August 2024, when the Lively-Baldoni It Ends with Us drama began making headlines, a Norwegian journalist and entertainment reporter, Flaa, came in spotlight with her YouTube video in which she slammed the IF actress for body-shaming her.
Flaa dropped a clip from her 2016 interview with the Gossip Girl alum and called it a “nightmare.”
Now, as Blake Lively has alleged that her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni ran a smear campaign against the actress to tarnish her public image, several fans speculate whether the reporter also played a role in the campaign.
Breaking silence on the speculations, the journalist denied being involved in the Five Feet Apart director’s smear campaign against the Green Lantern actress.
“I have nothing to do it. I would never take part in anything like that. That is such an insult to me,” said Flaa in a video shared on Threads.
Referring the 2016 resurfaced interview, she stated, “I don’t want a part of this. I posted a video [showing] how Blake Lively was behaving in my interview and that’s it.”
Flaa continued to claim that opening up about the interview at that time was mere a “coincidence” and nothing planned.
“I posted the video after I had seen the movie. … I didn’t like it. I had a bad experience with Blake Lively, and at that time I was like, ‘I’ve kind of had enough of Hollywood,’ so I wasn’t that afraid of being canceled anymore, so I decided to post the video,” the reporter added to her statement in her YouTube video.
This comes just after Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment and defamation lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.