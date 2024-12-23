Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation

Jay-Z has something chilling going on in his mind!
Amid the rape allegation and lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed that The Blueprint 3 rapper and Diddy sexually assaulted her after MTV VMA’s 2000 afterparty when she was mere 13 years old, a jaw-dropping new update has shocked everyone.
According to an insider’s latest tip to the Daily Mail, the Young Forever rapper is willing to take any step needed in order to make sure he never steps foot inside a jail, even if he has to “throw Diddy under the bus” for this.
Speaking about Jay-Z’s horrifying plans, the source stated, “Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this. He has zero loyalty to Diddy.”
They continued to claim that Beyoncé’s husband maintained a distance from Sean Combs as soon as his scandals began making headlines after arrest.
“The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else,” the tipster added.
Further continuing, they noted, “The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary.”
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that woman who leveled rape accusation against both rappers has admitted having “inconsistencies” in her statement.