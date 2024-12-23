Entertainment

Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z have been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation

Jay-Z has something chilling going on in his mind!

Amid the rape allegation and lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed that The Blueprint 3 rapper and Diddy sexually assaulted her after MTV VMA’s 2000 afterparty when she was mere 13 years old, a jaw-dropping new update has shocked everyone.

According to an insider’s latest tip to the Daily Mail, the Young Forever rapper is willing to take any step needed in order to make sure he never steps foot inside a jail, even if he has to “throw Diddy under the bus” for this.

Speaking about Jay-Z’s horrifying plans, the source stated, “Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this. He has zero loyalty to Diddy.”

They continued to claim that Beyoncé’s husband maintained a distance from Sean Combs as soon as his scandals began making headlines after arrest.

“The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else,” the tipster added.

Further continuing, they noted, “The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that woman who leveled rape accusation against both rappers has admitted having “inconsistencies” in her statement.

THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits

THIS common vegetable packs more vitamin C than citrus fruits
Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback

Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback
Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore

Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore
King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed

King Charles' true feelings on Fergie's Christmas plan revealed
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus
'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus
Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death
Maggie Smith’s son reveals heartbreaking truth months after her death
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
Cole LaBrant spreads holiday cheer with pre-Christmas life update
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
BTS to release full-group album in 2025 followed by world tour in 2026?
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band